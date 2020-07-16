State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs143 Billion Into Money Market
Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:54 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs143 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs143 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 7.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.