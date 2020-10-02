UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Issues Guidelines For DFIs To Undertake Shariah Compliant Business

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:55 PM

State Bank of Pakistan issues guidelines for DFIs to undertake Shariah compliant business

State Bank of Pakistan has issued guidelines for Development Finance Institutions to undertake Shariah compliant businesses and operations to enlarge the scope of Shariah compliant financial services in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan has issued guidelines for Development Finance Institutions to undertake Shariah compliant businesses and operations to enlarge the scope of Shariah compliant financial services in the country.

Keeping in view the various developments including the changes in licensing and regulatory regime for banks, SBP has also updated the guidelines, introduced in 2004, for establishing Islamic banking Institutions, said SBP news release on Friday.

The updated guidelines deal with the establishment of a full-fledged Islamic bank, Islamic banking subsidiary and Islamic banking branches of conventional banks. In addition, these guidelines cover different areas including minimum capital adequacy, requirements related to sponsor directors, business plan, Shariah governance, application fees, preconditions for commencement of business.

For details: https://www.sbp.org.pk/ibd/2020/C4.htm The guidelines for conventional banks and DFIs to undertake Shariah compliant business and operations also cover the eligibility criteria for in-principle approval, proposal requirements, shariah governance, minimum capital requirement and systems and controls. Further, separation of Islamic banking/finance division and its different components, responsibilities of head of the Islamic banking/ finance division and requirements for commencement of operations are part of these guidelines.

It is expected that these guidelines will facilitate the new entrants in the field of Islamic banking through establishment of full-fledged Islamic banks, Islamic banking subsidiaries by conventional banks and the commencement of Shariah compliant business and operations by conventional banks and DFIs.

Related Topics

Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

2 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

1 hour ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

3 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

3 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.