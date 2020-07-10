State Bank of Pakistan issues office timings for banks

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced office timings for the banks/Microfinance Banks effective from July 13, 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced office timings for the banks/Microfinance Banks effective from July 13, 2020.

The office timings of banks will be from Monday to Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.) and Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(with prayer / lunch break from 1:00 p.m.

to 2:30 p.m.), a news release said.

The banks/MFBs shall observe the said office timings till further orders. However, banks/MFBs may prescribe business hours for branches as per their business requirement.

All banks / MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure compliance of the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.