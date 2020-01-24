UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Kutchery Road Caught Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:44 PM

State Bank of Pakistan Kutchery Road caught fire

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Kutchery Road, caught fire here on Friday due to short circuit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Kutchery Road, caught fire here on Friday due to short circuit.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire broke out at a room of SBP, however the volunteers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished fire.

SBP sources said the fire had caused an estimated loss of Rs 600,000.

Police are investigating.

