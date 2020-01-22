UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Monetary Policy Committee To Meet On Jan 28

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:06 AM

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on January 28 at the SBP Karachi Building to decide about Monetary Policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on January 28 at the SBP Karachi Building to decide about Monetary Policy.

After the meeting of MPC, Governor of SBP, Dr Reza Baqir, will announce the decisions of the MPC at a press conference, said a statement on Tuesday.

