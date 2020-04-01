State Bank of Pakistan mops up Rs 35 bn from market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday mopped up Rs 35 billion from the money market for three days as repo sale through its open market operation.

Four bids of Rs 38 billion were received, of which three of Rs 35 bids were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 10.97 per cent per annum, said SBP release.