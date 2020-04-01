UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Mops Up Rs 35 Bn From Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:21 AM

State Bank of Pakistan mops up Rs 35 bn from market

State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday mopped up Rs 35 billion from the money market for three days as repo sale through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday mopped up Rs 35 billion from the money market for three days as repo sale through its open market operation.

Four bids of Rs 38 billion were received, of which three of Rs 35 bids were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 10.97 per cent per annum, said SBP release.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Sale Money Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

1 hour ago

100 patients tested negative discharged from vario ..

8 minutes ago

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium ..

8 minutes ago

Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1,865: Dr Mirza

8 minutes ago

United Kingdom expresses concern over recent missi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.