State Bank of Pakistan rebuts news item

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) categorically denied and rejected the media reports regarding unavailability of the record of old design Rs 500 bank notes demonetized in October 2012.

A news item appeared in a section of media regrading unavailability of record pertaining to destruction of old design Rs.

500 banknotes, the central bank said that the destruction of banknotes was an ongoing activity and was carried out across the country at field offices of SBP.

The record for the same was available in respective field offices. The Audit team, however, just visited SBP Karachi and assumed that the record available at Karachi was the total record available with the SBP, which is factually incorrect.

The complete record of banknote's destruction was available at SBPBSC field offices located in 16 cities across the country, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.