UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Rebuts News Item

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:29 AM

State Bank of Pakistan rebuts news item

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) categorically denied and rejected the media reports regarding unavailability of the record of old design Rs 500 bank notes demonetized in October 2012

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) categorically denied and rejected the media reports regarding unavailability of the record of old design Rs 500 bank notes demonetized in October 2012.

A news item appeared in a section of media regrading unavailability of record pertaining to destruction of old design Rs.

500 banknotes, the central bank said that the destruction of banknotes was an ongoing activity and was carried out across the country at field offices of SBP.

The record for the same was available in respective field offices. The Audit team, however, just visited SBP Karachi and assumed that the record available at Karachi was the total record available with the SBP, which is factually incorrect.

The complete record of banknote's destruction was available at SBPBSC field offices located in 16 cities across the country, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same October Media

Recent Stories

KW&SB fulfill its duty to supply water to every ho ..

51 minutes ago

Senior minister directs to identify sites in merge ..

58 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better med ..

58 minutes ago

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re ..

58 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs BHC to review regularisation ..

51 minutes ago

Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for P ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.