State Bank of Pakistan reduces 525 bps in policy rate in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reduced its policy rate by cumulative 525 basis points to 8 per cent in four consecutive decisions between March 17 and May 15, according to Pakistan Economy Survey launched here Thursday.

According to the pre-budget document, In order to absorb the inflationary pressure and to contain an overheated economy through domestic demand, SBP had increased the policy rate by 100 bps to 13.25 percent in the beginning of the fiscal year 2020.

However, SBP has reversed its monetary policy stance due to improved outlook for inflation on the back of decreasing domestic food prices, sharp fall in global oil prices and decline in demand pressures due to COVID-19.

In addition to reduction in policy rate, the SBP had introduced a number of measures and some concessional refinance schemes to address both the demand and supply side conditions for businesses such as Temporary Economic Refinance Facility, Refinance Facility for Combating COVID-19 and Refinance Scheme for Payment of Wages and Salaries to the Workers and Employees of Business Concerns.

These measures were aimed at facilitating the businesses to remain afloat during the crisis times.

According to the document, broad money had increased to Rs 1,481.3 billion during 01 Jul-24 Apr, FY2020 showing a sharp expansion in the Net Foreign Assets (NFA) of the banking system which reached to Rs 893.7 billion.

Credit to private sector contained to Rs 304.7 billion during 01 Jul-24 Apr, FY2020 as compared to the expansion of Rs 581 billion in the corresponding period due to slowdown in economic activities.

Under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, the government had committed not to borrow from the SBP to finance its deficit and most of the demand has been met by scheduled banks.

For budgetary support, government borrowed Rs 1,023.91 billion during 01 Jul-24 Apr, FY2020 against the borrowing of Rs 990.87 billion last year.

The government has retired Rs 736.47 billion to SBP against the borrowing of Rs 3,204.72 billion in last year. On contrary, Government has borrowed Rs 1,760.38 billion from scheduled banks against the retirement of Rs 2,213.85 billion last year.