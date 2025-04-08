State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) delegation visits Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot office met with the Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, to discuss activities in connection with the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025.

The planned events include a debate competition, an awareness walk, and a closing ceremony, all to be hosted at GCWUS. The delegation comprised SBP Chief Manager Sialkot Fouzia Aslam, Deputy Director (DD) Muhammad Asim Sattar and Assistant Director Ghulam Muhy-ul-Deen.

GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shazia Bashir appreciated the initiative and assured full support for promoting financial awareness among students.