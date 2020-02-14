State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) officials call on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi

A delegation of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) officials called on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):A delegation of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) officials called on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi here on Friday.

SBP Managing Director (MD) Ashraf Khan, Director Currency Management Department, Javid Iqbal and Chief Manager, Waqas Kashif Bajwa exchanged views of mutual interests with Dr Mansoor Kundi.

Dean Faculty of Business Administration Commerce & Law, Dr Shaukat Malik briefed SBP officials about Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF).

Speaking on the occasion, VC said that future of the country lies with knowledge based economy adding that� BZU scholars were conducting international level research. He stated that IBF was playing important role for the bright future of the students.�MD SBP, Asharf Khan said that the several young graduates would get job opportunities in central bank in collaboration of both the organizations.

Later, the delegation paid a visit�to IBF.