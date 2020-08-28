State Bank of Pakistan takes bold step to facilitate SME sector: FCCI president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken bold, innovative and revolutionary measures to facilitate the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector and in this connection "Online Complaint Portal" of SBP on SMEs will help this important segment to play its role in improving the national economy.

Addressing a Zoom conference, organized by the State Bank of Pakistan to give an introduction of the online complaint portal, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan said that it is yet another landmark achievement of the SBP under the dynamic leadership of its governor Dr Reza Baqir.

Appreciating the new and proficient tool to resolve complaints regarding the SMEs, he said that a help desk of the SBP was already working in the FCCI while similar arrangements would also be made in other leading chambers and trade associations.

He said that SBP Faisalabad chief manager would visit the FCCI during the next month to give a practical demo of the online complaint portal which will definitely facilitate and guide startups and SMEs related persons.

Earlier, SBP Managing Director Ashraf Khan briefed about the salient features of the portal and said that trial period of the portal will start within next 2 weeks.

SBP Executive Director Samar Hasnain and Chief Spokesperson Abid Qamar also participated in the conference.