State Bank of Pakistan taking measures to curb online banking frauds; NA told

Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday informed the National Assembly that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been cognizant of the trends in online banking frauds and ensured number of steps to curb this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday informed the National Assembly that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been cognizant of the trends in online banking frauds and ensured number of steps to curb this menace.

During question hour session in the House, he said that earlier in 2016, SBP issued regulations on Payment Card Security vide Circular, in terms of which it was mandatory for banks to start issuing Euro Pay Master Visa (EMV) compliant (Chip Based Cards) by June, 2018.

He said the EMV cards are difficult to compromise in comparison to the conventional magnetic stripe card and offer protection against skimming and data theft. In this regard, majority of the banks have started issuing Chip Based cards to the customers.

Zain Qureshi said as a result of SBP's instructions, a complete migration to EMV standards has resulted in replacement of over 43 million cards across the industry.

Furthermore, he said SBP has issued regulations for Electronic Fund Transfer and a circular on Security of Digital Payments in 2018, whereby, it has instructed banks to enhance the security of their IT infrastructure to ensure maximum protection of customer funds especially through Inter Bank Fund Transfers (IBFT), he added.

He said that additional controls like free of cost SMS facility have also been made available for customers to check for any unauthorized transactions in their account.

Zain Qureshi said the banks have also been advised to run media campaigns to educate customers about the secure use of digital payment instruments and not to share their sensitive information with anyone.

He said SBP has been running educational programs through financial institutions to educate customers on the importance of protecting customer identifiable/sensitive information etc.

Further, he said that SBP also remains in constant contact with the Information Security teams of banks to remain updated about any threat and take immediate action.