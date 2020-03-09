State Bank Of Pakistan To Announce MP On March 17
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on next Tuesday (March 17) at main SBP Building here to decide about the bi-monthly new monetary policy of the Central Bank.
Later on, SBP will issue its monetary policy statement through press release on the same day, the SBP said on Monday.