State Bank Of Pakistan To Announce MP On March 17

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

State Bank of Pakistan to announce MP on March 17

The Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on next Tuesday (March 17) at main SBP Building here to decide about the bi-monthly new monetary policy of the Central Bank

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on next Tuesday (March 17) at main SBP Building here to decide about the bi-monthly new monetary policy of the Central Bank.

Later on, SBP will issue its monetary policy statement through press release on the same day, the SBP said on Monday.

