State Bank of Pakistan to announce MP on March 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on next Tuesday (March 17) at main SBP Building here to decide about the bi-monthly new monetary policy of the Central Bank.

Later on, SBP will issue its monetary policy statement through press release on the same day, the SBP said on Monday.