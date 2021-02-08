UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan To Arrange Digitalization Awareness Session

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will organize an awareness zoom session on "FX Regulatory Approval System-End to End Digitalization" in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

Appreciating dynamic role of State Bank, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that SBP has always been playing role for development and growth of economy aligned with technology up-gradation in an automated environment.

He said that recently, Governor SBP has approved launching of "FX Regulatory Approval System-End-to-End Digitalization" initiative. In this context, it has devised an action plan for awareness of business community and banks.

"It will also help for effective utilization of FX Regulatory Approval System, with an aim to accelerate the pace of development of FX portals by banks, FX customers on boarding and reduce paper-based case submissions by FX customers", he added.

