State Bank of Pakistan to remain close from August 12-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from August 12 to 15 (Monday to Thursday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

However, August 17 (Saturday) will be observed as working day from 9:00am to 5:30pm, a press release issued by the SBP here Tuesday said.