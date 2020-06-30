State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed for public dealing on July 1st

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday (July 1), which will be observed as "Bank Holiday" enabling the Bank to close its accounts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday (July 1), which will be observed as "Bank Holiday" enabling the Bank to close its accounts.

All employees of the central bank will attend to their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on bank holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), according to a news release on Monday.