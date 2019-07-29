UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Reiterates Not To Share Personal Information On Fake Calls

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

State Bank reiterates not to share personal information on fake calls

State Bank of Pakistan has learnt that fraudsters are attempting to defraud the banking customers by seeking bank account details on the pretext of biometric verification

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan has learnt that fraudsters are attempting to defraud the banking customers by seeking bank account details on the pretext of biometric verification.

In many cases, this is being done through fake calls by masking the official helpline or registered numbers of banks. The receivers apparently believe that the call is genuine or from the bank and share their personal information including bank account number, ID, password, CNIC number etc. resulting in loss of their money, said a SBP press release on Monday.

The fraudsters generally impersonate as officials of State Bank, Army Officer or representative of Superior Courts of law etc.

engaged in the process of biometric verification of accounts.

The Central Bank has advised the public to immediately contact their banks on their registered numbers/helpline themselves instead of responding the incoming calls and sharing their credentials.

SBP/Banks/Micro Finance Banks do not conduct biometric verificationof banks' existing customers through telephone calls. If public receive such a call, they should share the details of these cases/incidents with law enforcement agencies or SBP on its helpline at 021-111-727-273 or email at cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk.

Related Topics

Army State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Superior Money From Share

Recent Stories

JUI-F chief playing religion card for his vested i ..

53 seconds ago

For effective working of any system requisite supp ..

12 minutes ago

Reserves in UAE Central Bank total AED305 billion ..

31 minutes ago

Shehbaz calls for issuing production orders of det ..

35 minutes ago

Steps afoot to create jobs for youth: Tariq Magsi

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister for expediting work on ML-1 project ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.