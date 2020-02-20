State bank telling tale of incompetence, inefficiency of govt: PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said Imran Mafia cannot shift the responsibility of corruption, theft and devastation of economy to any one else as state bank is telling the tale of his incompetence and inefficiency

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said Imran Mafia cannot shift the responsibility of corruption, theft and devastation of economy to any one else as state bank is telling the tale of his incompetence and inefficiency.She said this in a statement here Thursday.She held what media should tell to those whose family members stand deprived of bread and butter in your regime.

Media will tell what to those who have been deprived of their business and sources of livelihood during 18 months, she remarked.Government statistical bureau is showing increase in inflation from 3 to 14 percent during 18 months of PTI government.

Supply of free of cost medicines to the poor masses from hospitals stands suspended since the last 18 months of PTI led government, she added. Devaluation of rupee has been registered by 35 percent.