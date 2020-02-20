UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Telling Tale Of Incompetence, Inefficiency Of Govt: PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:58 PM

State bank telling tale of incompetence, inefficiency of govt: PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said Imran Mafia cannot shift the responsibility of corruption, theft and devastation of economy to any one else as state bank is telling the tale of his incompetence and inefficiency

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said Imran Mafia cannot shift the responsibility of corruption, theft and devastation of economy to any one else as state bank is telling the tale of his incompetence and inefficiency.She said this in a statement here Thursday.She held what media should tell to those whose family members stand deprived of bread and butter in your regime.

Media will tell what to those who have been deprived of their business and sources of livelihood during 18 months, she remarked.Government statistical bureau is showing increase in inflation from 3 to 14 percent during 18 months of PTI government.

Supply of free of cost medicines to the poor masses from hospitals stands suspended since the last 18 months of PTI led government, she added. Devaluation of rupee has been registered by 35 percent.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bank Maryam Aurangzeb Family Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps with new ..

1 minute ago

PCB suspends Umar Akmal with immediate effect

19 minutes ago

AC inspects anti polio vaccination campaign

12 minutes ago

China objects to Indian Home Minister's visit to A ..

13 minutes ago

Mardan police arrested three with 963gm ice

8 minutes ago

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approv ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.