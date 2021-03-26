UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank's Independent Role To Have Positive Impact On Economy: Asad Umer

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:27 AM

State Bank's independent role to have positive impact on economy: Asad Umer

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that State Bank's independent role would have positive impact on country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that State Bank's independent role would have positive impact on country's economy. In an interview with a private television channel, he said State Bank is a national institution which must have independent role for boosting economy and business activity. The Opposition, he said should come forward and present suitable suggestions for electoral reforms. The Opposition parties should not waste time for non-issues, he said adding that these leaders should visit Parliament so that process of legislation could be completed in a proper manner.

Commenting on long march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement to topple the system, he said the PDM has failed because these leaders didn't have any ideology. The PDM parties are united for personal interests, he observed. Replying to a question about government's policy on vaccine, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was committed to administer vaccine to all citizens.

We have sufficient doze of corona vaccine here, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Parliament Long March Visit Bank TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

24 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

2 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.