ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that State Bank's independent role would have positive impact on country's economy. In an interview with a private television channel, he said State Bank is a national institution which must have independent role for boosting economy and business activity. The Opposition, he said should come forward and present suitable suggestions for electoral reforms. The Opposition parties should not waste time for non-issues, he said adding that these leaders should visit Parliament so that process of legislation could be completed in a proper manner.

Commenting on long march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement to topple the system, he said the PDM has failed because these leaders didn't have any ideology. The PDM parties are united for personal interests, he observed. Replying to a question about government's policy on vaccine, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was committed to administer vaccine to all citizens.

We have sufficient doze of corona vaccine here, he informed.