State cannot bow to the wishes of PTI, says Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Coordinator of Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said that elections would be held on time and every possible effort would be made to prevent PTI attack on Islamabad.

Talking to a private news channel Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan rejected Imran khan's demand for early elections. The constitution cannot bow to the wishes of Imran Khan, he added.

Answering a question on Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution, PML-N leader said that to remove the loopholes of such laws one required a minimalistic working relationship between government and opposition.

The government and the opposition must work together on such national agenda, he added.

Ihsan afzal Khan bashed Imran Khan and said audio-leaks badly exposed the narrative of Tehreek-e-Insaaf. He said that Imran Khan politicized the cypher issue and played with the nation. A blatant attempt was made to gain political benefits by risking national interests, he said referring to Imran Khan and his politics.