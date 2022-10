State cannot bow to the wishes of PTI, says Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :CoordinatorofPrime Ministeron Commerce and IndustriesRana Ihsaan Afzal Khansaid that elections would be held on time and every possible effort would be made to prevent PTI attack on Islamabad.

Talking to a private news channel Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan rejected Imran khan's demand for early elections. The constitution cannot bow to the wishes of Imran Khan, he added.

Answering a question on Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution, PML-N leader said that to remove the loopholes of such laws one required a minimalistic working relationship between government and opposition.

The government and the opposition must work together on such national agenda, he added.

Ihsan afzal Khan bashed Imran Khan and said audio-leaks badly exposed the narrative of Tehreek-e-Insaaf. He said that Imran Khan politicized the cypher issue and played with the nation. A blatant attempt was made to gain political benefits by risking national interests, he said referring to Imran Khan and his politics.