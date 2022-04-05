UrduPoint.com

State Department Says No Truth To Claims US Behind Effort To Oust Pakistani Prime Minister

Published April 05, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States is not behind an effort in Pakistan to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"There is absolutely no truth to the allegations," Price said during a press briefing.

Price said the United States does not support one political party over another in Pakistan, but instead supports the principles of rule of law.

On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice.

The prime minister made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as unconstitutional. The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote angered opposition parties, who said they would appeal the decision in court.

According to Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Hussain, a snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days .Khan will remain in office until the appointment of interim prime minister.

