State Dept. Says US Confident Pakistan Can Secure Nukes Following Biden Remarks

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 11:49 PM

The United States is confident in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The United States is confident in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

President Joe Biden said last week that Pakistan is one of the most "dangerous" countries in the world because it has nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," Patel said during a press briefing.

The United States has always viewed secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests in the region, Patel said, adding that Washington values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan.

A US official told CNN that Biden's remarks frustrated American diplomats in South Asia. The comments also caused the Pakistani government to summon US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said via Twitter that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear country and takes international measures with the utmost seriousness to secure its nuclear assets.

