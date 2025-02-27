- Home
- Pakistan
- State Electricity Department instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan in AJK
State Electricity Department Instructed To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Ramazan In AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain Wednesday directed the State Electricity Department to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers during and after the Holy month of Ramazan since Muslims mostly engage in worship during this highly sanctified month.
Chairing a high-high-level meeting, he directed the officers of the State Electricity Department throughout Azad Kashmir to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Ramazan by devising a friendly power load management plan ensuring immediate measures to restore electricity in case of fault or transformer's failure in any area across the liberated territory.
The minister strictly advised that the SDOs should visit their sub-divisions wherever any problem in power supply outage was errupted to solve it immediately so that the people do not face any problem in Ramazan especially during prayer times.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana urges Opposition to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan40 seconds ago
-
Fourth round of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations held in Tokyo42 seconds ago
-
Pakistan calls for urgent action on global disarmament44 seconds ago
-
PWA, APNEC organise seminar in connection with Int'l Mother language Day at PAL47 seconds ago
-
State Electricity Department instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan in AJK51 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt given time to file reports in military installation attack case11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman of the Balochistan B ..1 hour ago
-
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match1 hour ago
-
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery1 hour ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Senator1 hour ago
-
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos: Rind2 hours ago
-
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations2 hours ago