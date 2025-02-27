Open Menu

State Electricity Department Instructed To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Ramazan In AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain Wednesday directed the State Electricity Department to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers during and after the Holy month of Ramazan since Muslims mostly engage in worship during this highly sanctified month.

Chairing a high-high-level meeting, he directed the officers of the State Electricity Department throughout Azad Kashmir to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Ramazan by devising a friendly power load management plan ensuring immediate measures to restore electricity in case of fault or transformer's failure in any area across the liberated territory.

The minister strictly advised that the SDOs should visit their sub-divisions wherever any problem in power supply outage was errupted to solve it immediately so that the people do not face any problem in Ramazan especially during prayer times.

APP/ahr/378

