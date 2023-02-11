UrduPoint.com

State Govt Committed To Empower Youth; Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 07:59 PM

State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan while terming the youth as the biggest asset of the nation has said that his government would utilize all available resources to empower youth, promote sports and culture in the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan while terming the youth as the biggest asset of the nation has said that his government would utilize all available resources to empower youth, promote sports and culture in the state. The AJK prime minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting of the Department of Sports, Youth and Culture here Saturday. The meeting was attended by Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Parliamentary Secretary Javed Butt, Special Assistant Raja Sabeel, Secretary Sports, Youth and Culture Chaudhry Raqeeb, DG Sports, Director Sports, Director Culture and others.

The Prime Minister said that the empowerment of youth was at the center of his government's priorities. "There is no dearth of talent in Azad Kashmir", he said adding that the youth of Azad Kashmir had proved their metal in every field of life including sports, singing and performing art within and outside the state.

"Youth are the biggest asset of our state and symbol of our identity", he said adding that despite of limited resources, the government was trying hard to promote sports and culture.�He said that under the Department of Sports, Youth and Culture, projects had been approved for the construction of small grounds and provision of sports facilities to the youth in the three divisions of Azad Kashmir. The completion of these projects, he said, will promote sports activities in the state.�Earlier, Secretary Sports, Youth and Culture gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister about the Department's projects across Azad Kashmir.

