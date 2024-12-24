Open Menu

State Govt To Move 'Vision - 2025 ' Integrated Plan In AJK LA Soon: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has disclosed that his government was going to move an integrated uplift, Vision 2025 on the floor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (LA) in the coming days.

Anwar-ul-Haq reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, promising to work tirelessly to address their concerns and promote development in the region.

Talking to the journalists, the PM said, " the Vision 2025 to be designed with the consultation of the government of Pakistan, will prove to be a game changer.

He was accompanied by a large number of his cabinet colleagues and advisors on this occasion.

He said that the requisition of the AJK legislative assembly meeting has come by now.

"This initiative is part of the broader Vision 2025, aimed at to foster cooperation for AJK based development projects under the auspices of the governments of Pakistan and China," he said.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to providing subsidies for electricity and flour at inexpensive rates to mitigate losses.

He also vowed to prevent electricity pilferage and ensure that those responsible would be held accountable.

The PM expressed pride in the fact that recent protests in the region did not result in any bloodshed, attributing this to the government’s logical and forceful approach.

The Public Protection Safety Ordinance was also discussed, which recognizes the right to protest while imposing certain conditions.

Haq explained that this ordinance gives conditional permission for protests, ensuring that ambulances and traders’ shops are not disrupted.

The AJK PM emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency. He noted that the AJK State Legislative Assembly represents 3.3 million people and that it is essential to determine who has the mandate to lead.

