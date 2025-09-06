Open Menu

State Honor Paid To Martyred Police Personnel In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

State honor paid to martyred police personnel in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The funeral prayers of Police Inspector Tahir Nawaz and Constable Muhammad Ali, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, were held at Police Lines Kohat on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Commissioner Kohat Mutasim Billah, DIG Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, as well as relatives of the martyrs and a large number of people.

The dignitaries paid their last respects to the martyrs, laying wreaths on their bodies.

A well-equipped police contingent participated in the ceremony, underscoring the deep respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by the two police personnel. Inspector Tahir Nawaz and Constable Muhammad Ali were martyred in a brazen attack by declared criminals, highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement officials in the line of duty.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were taken to their native areas for burial. Police Inspector Tahir Nawaz hailed from Hangu district, while Constable Muhammad Ali belonged to Alizai.

