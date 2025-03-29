State Institutions In Pakistan Actively Work To Protect Minorities: FO Spox
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday said that in Pakistan, state institutions actively worked to safeguard minorities as a matter of policy.
In stark contrast, incidents targeting minorities in India frequently occurred with the tacit approval or even complicity of elements within the ruling dispensation.
Responding to media queries concerning the remarks made by the Indian External Affairs in Lok Sabha and the related discussion on the situation of minorities in Pakistan, the spokesperson, in a statement, said, "India is in no position to champion minority rights, as it remains a serial violator of those very rights."
The systematic promotion of hatred, discrimination, and violence against minorities in India was well-documented.
“From the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the bulldozing of homes, from the 2002 Gujarat massacre to the 2020 Delhi pogrom, from the demolition of the Babri Mosque in 1992 to the consecration of a temple on its ruins in 2024, from cow vigilantism and mob lynchings to attacks on mosques and shrines, India’s record is marred by egregious and systemic violations of minority rights, particularly those of Muslims,” the spokesperson further added.
Rather than feigning concern for minorities elsewhere, the spokesperson said the Indian government would do well to address its own failures.
“It must take concrete steps to ensure the safety, protection, and well-being of minorities including Muslims and safeguard their places of worship, cultural heritage, and fundamental rights,” it was stressed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM, NDF organize Iftar at Thalassemia Welfare Society Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
State institutions in Pakistan actively work to protect minorities: FO Spox6 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held16 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive measures reviewed16 minutes ago
-
President expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Thailand, Myanmar quake36 minutes ago
-
DRAP intensifies drive against spurious drugs56 minutes ago
-
Police recovers allegedly snatched van1 hour ago
-
Anjuman Auqaf condemns closure of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Wida2 hours ago
-
Markets, malls overflow with shoppers in final countdown to Eid ul-Fiter: report2 hours ago
-
PM grieved over devastating quake in Thailand, Myanmar3 hours ago
-
Agriculture dept's helpline to remain unavailable during Eid holidays12 hours ago
-
Chiniot police finalize Eid-ul-Fitr security arrangements13 hours ago