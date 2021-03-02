UrduPoint.com
State Institutions Including Judiciary, ECP Working Independently: Ali Muhammad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:13 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said all the national institutions including judiciary and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were working independently in larger interest of country

The government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to bring electoral reforms to ensure more transparency in the system, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged the opposition parties to cooperate with the government in legislation process regarding various issues instead of demanding the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) which was impossible as government was committed to carry out accountability against the corrupts.

Replying to a question, he said the government welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) decision of holding the forthcoming Senate polls through secret ballot under Article 226 of the Constitution.

He hoped that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch majority seats in the elections.

