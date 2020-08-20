State institutions 'on same page' to achieve rule of law, justice: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said all the state institutions of Pakistan, including parliament, army and judiciary, were "on the same page" with a united approach of ensuring rule of law and social justice for the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :

"Our state institutions are in unison and pursuing the same vision of overcoming challenges confronting the country," the president said in his address to the joint sitting of parliament on the start of new parliamentary year.

The joint session of Senate and National Assembly was convened by President Alvi in exercise of his powers under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and parliamentarians attended the session.

The president, in his address, touched upon several issues, from the government's pro-active foreign policy, strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, improvement in economic situation and launch of social welfare projects, which, he said, had altogether put the country on path to prosperity.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan was literally at its tipping point of emerging as a forward-looking nation.

"Pakistan is seeing a bright future, favouring development and innovation for the first time in its history," he said.