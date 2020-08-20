UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Institutions 'on Same Page' To Achieve Rule Of Law, Justice: President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

State institutions 'on same page' to achieve rule of law, justice: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said all the state institutions of Pakistan, including parliament, army and judiciary, were "on the same page" with a united approach of ensuring rule of law and social justice for the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said all the state institutions of Pakistan, including parliament, army and judiciary, were "on the same page" with a united approach of ensuring rule of law and social justice for the people.

"Our state institutions are in unison and pursuing the same vision of overcoming challenges confronting the country," the president said in his address to the joint sitting of parliament on the start of new parliamentary year.

The joint session of Senate and National Assembly was convened by President Alvi in exercise of his powers under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and parliamentarians attended the session.

The president, in his address, touched upon several issues, from the government's pro-active foreign policy, strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, improvement in economic situation and launch of social welfare projects, which, he said, had altogether put the country on path to prosperity.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan was literally at its tipping point of emerging as a forward-looking nation.

"Pakistan is seeing a bright future, favouring development and innovation for the first time in its history," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Army Parliament Same All From Government Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

5 minutes ago

Tiktok Gives Voice to US Teens, Offers Unique Path ..

2 minutes ago

More Chinese investment for CPEC pouring in: Gover ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed 11 family members near Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Coal Mine Blast Kills 7 People in Eastern China - ..

2 minutes ago

BPPRA organizes two days workshop in Quetta

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.