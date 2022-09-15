State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for misleading people: Javed Latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that the state institutions would hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan accountable for spreading mischief and misleading the people to serve his interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that the state institutions would hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan accountable for spreading mischief and misleading the people to serve his interests.

Addressing a news conference, he said Imran Khan should give Islamic touch to his speeches only after consulting learned Ulma and Islamic scholars.

He said non Muslims were enjoying complete religious freedom in the country.

The foreign forces funded the 2014 sit in of Imran Khan, he claimed.

The wrong interpretation of islam by Imran Khan was not acceptable, he said adding Imran must avoid talking about sensitive issues as he had no knowledge and he hurt sentiments of the people.

PML-N did not want violence in the country and not believe in using religion card for its politics, he added.