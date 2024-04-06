- Home
State Is Above Than Each & Everything, There Is No Room For Religious Anarchy And Extremism In Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 07:49 PM
The root causes of the country's problems include class divisions, narrow-mindedness, sectarianism and extremism.Tolerance and values are the basic units behind developed societies.Leader of Muslim League Q
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Apr, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that islam is the bearer of brotherhood,peace and human rights.He said that extremist elements have played a key role in alienating the Nations globally by presenting the face of Islam in a very horrible way.
The Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him) convinced the people of Islam with good manners and gentleness, as a result of which the system of Islam was established in Arabia.He said that the main causes of the country's problems include class division, narrow-mindedness, sectarianism and extremism.
Tolerance and values are the basic units behind developed societies. There is no room for religious anarchy and extremism in Pakistan.
