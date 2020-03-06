UrduPoint.com
State Is Fully Alert, Taking Emergency Measures For Spread Of Coronavirus: Nausheen Hamid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

State is fully alert, taking emergency measures for spread of coronavirus: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Friday said that the government is taking all possible emergency preventive measures across the country and directed to all provinces along with health department officials to stay fully alert in this regard.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said the government has taken all adequate and preventive measures and deployed several well trained medical teams at all airports for screening the incoming passengers.

Nausheen expressed that the government is very serious over coronavirus.

At all entry points, screening has been heightened, particularly for passengers coming from Iran, she added.

Overall, "we continue to build strong systems that will enable the prevention, early detection and prompt response to infectious disease outbreaks", she said.

She said that "we need to do to prepare ourselves for bearing any unavoidable situation, and spread awareness about coronavirus disease by sharing facts and dismissing rumors".

She explained the Virus that 'Coronavirus' is a type of virus that typically affects the respiratory tract and is associated with the symptoms of common cold, fever, cough, headache, tiredness, and difficulty in breathing.

These symptoms are fairly common in many other illnesses such as cold and influenza and having them does not necessarily mean that one has been infected with coronavirus, she added.

Replying a query about Rural area communication gap, she informed that through mobile technology "we are constantly in contact with people in far flung area of the country and specially people coming from Iran after the January 1.

She said medical staff members are getting calls from people concerned about the coronavirus, and health experts are on close watch.

She also advised that the coronavirus risk factor could be reduced through proper care and early prevention.

Nausheen Hamid stressed for collective efforts to deal with the situation instead of spreading panic in society.

DG health services Dr Hassan Urooj also said, "we are public health specialists who have closely followed the emergence of 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and are deeply concerned about its impact on global health and well-being".

He said the government has launch an awareness campaign on a large scale about coronavirus across country.

He advised the citizens to practice the best hygiene, by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

He stressed the need for making people aware about the fatal disease, and the preventive measures that could keep them safe against it.

