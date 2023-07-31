State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through national harmony is very necessary.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Creator of sedition and anarchy,the PTI& it's leadership doesn't deserve any concession, impeachment as soon as possible is the dream of every Pakistani patriot. Information Secretary Muslim League Q Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 July, 2023) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an ongoing press release that a political party and its leadership left no stone unturned to poison the young generation against the state and state institutions under the external agenda.He said that Pakistan cannot afford the politics of sedition and riots, nor is there any scope for the politics of intolerance in Pakistan.He said that the Pakistan Army and the law enforcement agencies are simultaneously engaged day and night on the internal and external fronts.Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the state was subjected to fifth-generation hybrid warfare and a nefarious conspiracy was hatched to blackmail its own people in front of its national institutions.

Which the patriotic nation completely rejected and discouraged these anarchist circles. As a result, a non-stop series of rallies and demonstrations in favor of the Pakistan Army began across the country.He further said that the state is moving in the best direction, recognition of the enemy with national harmony is very essential.The political party that created sedition and anarchy does not deserve any concession, impeachment as soon as possible is the dream of every Pakistani.