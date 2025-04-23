State Land Auctioned:
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district administration successfully conducted an auction of state land of various villages of tehsil Sargodha. According to official sources on Wednesday, acting on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Sargodha,the Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Tehsil Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi conducted auction of government land of a total of 36 lots, comprising 1,522 kanals of Chak no 52 NB, Chak no 52 NB, and Chak no 53 NB.
Out of these, 32 lots covering approximately 1,385 kanals and 10 marlas were successfully auctioned.
The AC Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi said that the land had previously been under illegal occupation. It was vacated through administrative efforts before being brought under the lease auction process, he said. "Each lot received three to five applications on average, while some had none. The size of the lots ranged from a few kanals to a maximum of 12.5 acres and these lease has been granted for a period of three years under the Terms and Conditions Lease (TCL) scheme’, he added.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner directs improved public service delivery,price control and anti-encroachment operations38 seconds ago
-
State land auctioned:41 seconds ago
-
No program of university under threat due to Accreditation: SMIU11 minutes ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution holds 108th BOG meeting, announces electric carts for patient transfers21 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Indian media propaganda against Pakistan again exposed31 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terror attack on Mastung polio vaccination team41 minutes ago
-
Four killed, four injured in road accident on Makran coastal highway41 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclists kill woman51 minutes ago
-
DCs told to ramp up anti-encroachment drive, price checks1 hour ago
-
New polio case reported in KP1 hour ago
-
Senator Musadik visits GLOF-Prone areas in Gilgit-Baltistan to assess climate risks1 hour ago
-
Second case of polio infection in current year reported in KP1 hour ago