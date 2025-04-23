State land auctioned:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district administration successfully conducted an auction of state land of various villages of tehsil Sargodha. According to official sources on Wednesday, acting on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Sargodha,the Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Tehsil Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi conducted auction of government land of a total of 36 lots, comprising 1,522 kanals of Chak no 52 NB, Chak no 52 NB, and Chak no 53 NB.

Out of these, 32 lots covering approximately 1,385 kanals and 10 marlas were successfully auctioned.

The AC Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi said that the land had previously been under illegal occupation. It was vacated through administrative efforts before being brought under the lease auction process, he said. "Each lot received three to five applications on average, while some had none. The size of the lots ranged from a few kanals to a maximum of 12.5 acres and these lease has been granted for a period of three years under the Terms and Conditions Lease (TCL) scheme’, he added.