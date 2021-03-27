State land occupied in 1973 retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Meer Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, along with the tehsil council officials, police and revenue staff took action Friday night and sealed an illegal petrol pump, constructed on the state land.

According to official sources, the state land was illegally occupied in 1973 at Railway Road and a petrol pump was set up on it in 1993. The market value of the retrieved land is Rs 12 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that an FIR would also be registered against the illegal occupants and illegal use of land.

