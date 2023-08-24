State land record in Sialkot district being computerised: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that on the directions of the Punjab government, the state land record of all provincial departments in Sialkot district is being computerised.

He was addressing a meeting at his office in connection with review of the state land in the district. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Cheema and Tehsildars of all four tehsils.

DC Adnan Mehmood Awan directed the assistant commissioners in their respective tehsils should retrieve the government land from illegal occupants and in this regard, follow-up reports should be presented in courts regularly.

He said a comprehensive report should be prepared about the state land, which was yet to be transferred to the approved housing societies.

The deputy commissioner said that lease and rent agreements for all shops and commercial properties in the district council and municipal corporation should be finalised according to the business plan of the government. He directed the assistant commissioner to get ISO certificate for THQ hospitals in their tehsils and improve washrooms and sanitation facilities there and carry out whitewashing in addition to necessary building repairs.

He said that the condition of the hospital should be improved and Tehsil Health Council should be made functional.