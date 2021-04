(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-encroachment team retrieved state land worth Rs 3 million from illegal occupants on Sargodha road Monday.

The team headed by SC (city) Syed Ayyub Bukhari retrieved 2 marla land in Chak No 120-JB near SNGPL officeon Sargodha road and demolished structures.