State land retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration retrieved state land from illegal occupants in chak 109-RB on Monday.

According to district government spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj along with a team vacated 6-marla state land worth Rs 900,000 from illegal occupant Abdul Ghaffar.

The anti-encroachment team demolished all construction on the land and its charge was handed over to the revenue department.