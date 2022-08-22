State Land Retrieved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 07:56 PM
The tehsil administration retrieved state land from illegal occupants in chak 109-RB on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration retrieved state land from illegal occupants in chak 109-RB on Monday.
According to district government spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj along with a team vacated 6-marla state land worth Rs 900,000 from illegal occupant Abdul Ghaffar.
The anti-encroachment team demolished all construction on the land and its charge was handed over to the revenue department.