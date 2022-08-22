UrduPoint.com

State Land Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 07:56 PM

State land retrieved

The tehsil administration retrieved state land from illegal occupants in chak 109-RB on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration retrieved state land from illegal occupants in chak 109-RB on Monday.

According to district government spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj along with a team vacated 6-marla state land worth Rs 900,000 from illegal occupant Abdul Ghaffar.

The anti-encroachment team demolished all construction on the land and its charge was handed over to the revenue department.

Related Topics

All From Government

Recent Stories

Finnish Prime Minister's Drug Test Came Back Negat ..

Finnish Prime Minister's Drug Test Came Back Negative - Helsinki

29 seconds ago
 Norway Reports Nearly 22% Increase in Liquid Hydro ..

Norway Reports Nearly 22% Increase in Liquid Hydrocarbon Production in July

1 minute ago
 AIGP gets briefing from JIT in Layyah pornography ..

AIGP gets briefing from JIT in Layyah pornography case

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court gives 3-day protective bail t ..

Islamabad High Court gives 3-day protective bail to Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Pakistan provides high standard facilities to int' ..

Pakistan provides high standard facilities to int'l tourists: Ambassador Hassan

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court to initiate contempt of court ..

Islamabad High Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Imran Kha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.