State Land Retrieved
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:40 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district administration retrieved state land worth over Rs 100 million
during a special operation on Saturday.
Assistant Commissioner Asghar Iqbal Laghari with police had launched the operation and
retrieved four kanal state land worth over Rs 100 million.
Speaking on the occasion, AC Asghar Iqbal Laghari said every inch of state land would be
retrieved from grabbers and added that the operation would continue without any discrimination.
