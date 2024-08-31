Open Menu

State Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:40 PM

State land retrieved

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district administration retrieved state land worth over Rs 100 million

during a special operation on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Asghar Iqbal Laghari with police had launched the operation and

retrieved four kanal state land worth over Rs 100 million.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Asghar Iqbal Laghari said every inch of state land would be

retrieved from grabbers and added that the operation would continue without any discrimination.

