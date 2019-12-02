UrduPoint.com
State Land Retrieved, Encroachments Removed In Multan

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:00 PM

State land retrieved, encroachments removed in Multan

The district administration launched crackdown to retrieve state land from land grabbers and remove encroachments at Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration launched crackdown to retrieve state land from land grabbers and remove encroachments at Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk, here on Monday.

A special team of district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor, along with heavy machinery, raided the Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk and retrieved 42-marla commercial land from the grabbers.

The team also demolished some structures during the operation.

Police concerned also registered case against the land grabber.

