State land retrieved, encroachments removed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration launched crackdown to retrieve state land from land grabbers and remove encroachments at Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk, here on Monday.

A special team of district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor, along with heavy machinery, raided the Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk and retrieved 42-marla commercial land from the grabbers.

The team also demolished some structures during the operation.

Police concerned also registered case against the land grabber.