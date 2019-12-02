State Land Retrieved, Encroachments Removed In Multan
Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:00 PM
The district administration launched crackdown to retrieve state land from land grabbers and remove encroachments at Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk, here on Monday
A special team of district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor, along with heavy machinery, raided the Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk and retrieved 42-marla commercial land from the grabbers.
The team also demolished some structures during the operation.
Police concerned also registered case against the land grabber.