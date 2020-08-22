UrduPoint.com
State Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The city district administration retrieved four-kanal-and-two-marla state land worth Rs 110 million from grabbers during an operation, launched here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehndi Maloof, carried out an operation at Harbanspura, Afzal Park, Mustafa Town and Nazeer Garden with heavy machinery.

The team also demolished nine illegal structures including basements, boundary walls and under-construction houses during the operation.

The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue against grabbers without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved.

