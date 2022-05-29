UrduPoint.com

State Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Ahmad Saeed Manj has retrieved state land from Qabza Mafia in Chak No.71-GB.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC Jaranwala received complaints that some land grabbers were illegally occupying 10-marla of state land near graveyard at Chak No.

71-GB.

On these complaints, the AC Jaranwala along with his team reached at Chak No.71-GB and retrieved the land by removing encroachment of Qabza Mafia from state land with the help of police.

The AC also warned the Qabza Mafia to refrain from grabbing state land again, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars, spokesman added.

