State Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The district administration retrieved three kanals state land worth Rs 30 million during an operation against land mafia in the Harbanspura area, here on Saturday.

Following the direction from Lahore Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Mehndi Maloof, along with heavy machinery demolished three under-constructed houses' structures.

AC vowed that nobody would be allowed to occupy even one inch of state land. The operation against land mafia would continue in future also. He said that the case had been registered against the land grabbers.

