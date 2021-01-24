State land retrieved from Khokhar brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Sunday retrieved 38 kanals of state land occupied by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khokhar brothers in Johar Town.

According to spokesperson, the administration launched an anti-encroachment operation near Expo Centre and recovered the state land from illegal occupation.

The value of the retrieved land is estimated at around Rs 1.5 billion. Various shops and temporary huts were demolished by using heavy machinery during the operation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Operations monitored the operation.