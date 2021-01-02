UrduPoint.com
State Land Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

State land retrieved from land grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved 7-kanal state land worth million of rupees during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, launched the operation in Halloki, with heavy machinery to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The team also demolished an under-construction building.

The assistant commissioner said the operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

