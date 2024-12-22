State Land Retrieved From Land Grabbers
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) In a significant operation launched against illegal encroachments, the district administration successfully retrieved the five acres of state-owned land at Chak no 52 NB of tehsil Sargodha from the clutches of the qabza mafia.
According to Assistant Commissioner Sargodha tehsil Amna Ehsan Tarrar, the encroachers, disguised as legal claimants armed with a fraudulent court decree, were in the process of installing boundary pillars on the Charagah (grazing land) when officials intervened.
One accused was apprehended on the spot, while three others have been identified and nominated in an FIR lodged at the local police station, she said. Despite multiple calls for assistance, police response was reportedly delayed, she alleged.
AC Amna Ehsan Tarrar reaffirmed her commitment to curbing illegal land grabbing and ensuring that state property is protected from such fraudulent activities. Further investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.
