State land retrieved from qabza mafia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has retrieved 13-marla state land from qabza mafia near Bhaiwala graveyard.

The AC had received complaint that land grabbers had occupied the government land worth Rs 15 million, and they had established a plant nursery on the land.

The AC, along with his team and police, reached the spot and removed illegal structure and nursery from the state land.