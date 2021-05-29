State Land Retrieved From Qabza Mafia
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has retrieved 13-marla state land from qabza mafia near Bhaiwala graveyard.
The AC had received complaint that land grabbers had occupied the government land worth Rs 15 million, and they had established a plant nursery on the land.
The AC, along with his team and police, reached the spot and removed illegal structure and nursery from the state land.