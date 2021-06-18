UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Land Retrieved From Qabza Mafia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

State land retrieved from qabza mafia

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari retrieved state land worth Rs 80 million from qabza mafia on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari retrieved state land worth Rs 80 million from qabza mafia on Friday.

A spokesman for the administration said that AC City, along with his team and police, launched a crackdown on the land grabbers and retrieved state land at DHQ Hospital Road.

The mafia was running a hotel and a nursery after grabbing the state land worth Rs 80 million.

The AC City removed all kinds of structures and confiscated the material.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Road All From Million

Recent Stories

Kitchen Lab inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR for Arid Lite ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly hot weather in most parts of the country

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Makei Talk Intermediate-, Short-Range Miss ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to curb harassment: minister

2 minutes ago

Balochistan cabinet approves provincial budget for ..

2 minutes ago

Bottas fastest in first French practice

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.