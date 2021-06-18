State land retrieved from qabza mafia

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari retrieved state land worth Rs 80 million from qabza mafia on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari retrieved state land worth Rs 80 million from qabza mafia on Friday.

A spokesman for the administration said that AC City, along with his team and police, launched a crackdown on the land grabbers and retrieved state land at DHQ Hospital Road.

The mafia was running a hotel and a nursery after grabbing the state land worth Rs 80 million.

The AC City removed all kinds of structures and confiscated the material.