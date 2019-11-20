State land retrieved in anti-encroachment operation in Vehari

Anti encroachment team led by Assistant Commissioner Malik Rashid Nemat Wednesday retrieved state land worth lakhs of rupees in a grand operation at Adda Karampur where shops were razed to end over three decade long alleged illegal occupation

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti encroachment team led by Assistant Commissioner Malik Rashid Nemat Wednesday retrieved state land worth lakhs of rupees in a grand operation at Adda Karampur where shops were razed to end over three decade long alleged illegal occupation.

The operation was conducted by officials from revenue, tahsil council, municipal committee, highway and irrigation under police protection and two Kanal and 18 Marla land owned by highway and irrigation department was retrieved.

Alleged illegal occupants Tariq Bhatti, Shahnawaz Bhatti and Rao Tariq, however, told newsmen that they had been running shops since 1984, adding that their case regarding shops was pending in courts. They appealed the high ups to ensure justice to them.