UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Land Retrieved In Anti-encroachment Operation In Vehari

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

State land retrieved in anti-encroachment operation in Vehari

Anti encroachment team led by Assistant Commissioner Malik Rashid Nemat Wednesday retrieved state land worth lakhs of rupees in a grand operation at Adda Karampur where shops were razed to end over three decade long alleged illegal occupation

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti encroachment team led by Assistant Commissioner Malik Rashid Nemat Wednesday retrieved state land worth lakhs of rupees in a grand operation at Adda Karampur where shops were razed to end over three decade long alleged illegal occupation.

The operation was conducted by officials from revenue, tahsil council, municipal committee, highway and irrigation under police protection and two Kanal and 18 Marla land owned by highway and irrigation department was retrieved.

Alleged illegal occupants Tariq Bhatti, Shahnawaz Bhatti and Rao Tariq, however, told newsmen that they had been running shops since 1984, adding that their case regarding shops was pending in courts. They appealed the high ups to ensure justice to them.

Related Topics

Police Rashid From

Recent Stories

Umar and Salman score big to give Central Punjab e ..

6 seconds ago

Emirates announces US$ 16 billion order for 50 A35 ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

10 minutes ago

4,605 arrested for kite-flying in Lahore

34 seconds ago

China stands ready to provide platform for intra-A ..

36 seconds ago

Target killer of MQM-London involved in alleged 96 ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.