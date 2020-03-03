State land retrieved in anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar

The district administration Tuesday retrieved five kanal and 8 marla state land after demolition of encroachments establishment in graveyards during a grand anti-encroachment operation in Sarband, a suburban locality of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday retrieved five kanal and 8 marla state land after demolition of encroachments establishment in graveyards during a grand anti-encroachment operation in Sarband, a suburban locality of the city.

The operation against encroachments established in graveyard was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani, Rizwana Dar. A heavy contingent of police personnel was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During the operation dozens of encroachments made in the graveyard were demolished while five kanal and eight marla state land was recovered from the illegal occupants.

The price of the land was estimated worth million of rupees. Similarly, a state land adjacent to a Mosque was also retrieved from the illegal occupants.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner vowed that operation against encroachments in graveyards would continue till cleansing of all such encroachments.